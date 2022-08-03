 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Johnsburg driver charged with DWI with minors in car

LAKE GEORGE — State police arrested a woman in the town of Lake George on Friday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a child in the car.

At 6:19 a.m. Friday, state police responded to the Exxon gas station on Route 9 for a reported larceny in progress.

Police said they determined Nicole L. Brown, 19, of Johnsburg, was the driver of the vehicle the larceny suspects were riding in.

According to state police, four juveniles were in the vehicle and were released to their guardians by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Police said she smelled of alcohol and they proceeded to perform roadside sobriety tests, which indicated intoxication. Brown was arrested with a blood alcohol content of 0.08%, the legal threshold for driving while intoxicated. 

She is charged with felony DWI with a child and received appearance tickets for Lake George Town Court. 

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

