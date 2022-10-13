Jackson man gets 6 months in county jail for violating protection order

JACKSON – A Jackson man has been sentenced to 6 months in Washington County Jail for violating an order of protection.

Cody S. Smith, 25, was arrested on May 19. Police said he grabbed and pushed the victim during an argument. The victim was holding a young child at the time of the incident.

Smith was charged with felony counts of aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal offense as well as a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Smith pleaded guilty to a single count of first-degree criminal contempt. He also received 5 years of probation when sentenced on Sept. 30.