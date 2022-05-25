Jackson man accused of violating protection order

JACKSON — A Jackson man is facing charges after a domestic incident.

State police responded to a residence at about 7:14 a.m. on May 19.

Cody S. Smith, 25, is accused of grabbing and pushing the victim during an argument. The victim was holding a young child at the time of the incident.

His actions were in violation of an order of protection, police said.

Smith was charged with felony counts of aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal offense as well as a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was transported to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

