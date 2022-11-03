Jackson man accused of stealing from Queensbury AT&T store

QUEENSBURY — State police have arrested a Jackson man for allegedly stealing items from the AT&T store in Queensbury.

State police responded to the store at about 3:14 p.m. on Oct. 22 for a report of a larceny. An investigation determined that Joseph M. Brandmeyer, 42, entered the store and stole multiple items. He then put them in a vehicle located in the parking lot, according to a news release.

Brandmeyer was charged with misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

The vehicle was owned by 49-year-old Cambridge resident Penny R. Phillips. Police recovered an illegally possessed handgun and items containing drug residue. Police said he gun was stolen from Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes store on Dix Avenue in Kingsbury.

Phillips is one of five people arrested in connection with the theft of Oct. 21 of guns from the store.

Phillips was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in that case.