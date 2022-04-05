Ithaca man pleads guilty to grand larceny

MOREAU — A 38-year-old man from Ithaca has pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree grand larceny.

Robert Porter was arrested on Sept. 16 in Moreau. State police responded to a residence after the homeowners discovered that someone had gone through their vehicles overnight. A person, later identified as Porter, took multiple credit cards and over $300.

Porter charged over $7,000 worth of dollars in purchases, police said. Troopers conducted interviews and obtained surveillance video from the establishments where the illegal purchases were made and were able to get a description of the suspect. Police found him sitting a picnic table at a Stewart’s Shop on Route 9.

Porter's sentencing will be held on June 6 at 9:30 a.m. in Saratoga County Court.