Ithaca man gets 2 to 4 years in prison for Moreau break-ins

BALLSTON SPA — An Ithaca man has been sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for stealing items from several residences in Moreau last September.

Robert Porter, 39, was arrested on Sept. 21. The investigation started after state police responded to a residence on Sept. 16, when the homeowners discovered that someone had gone through their vehicles overnight. A person, later identified as Porter, took multiple credit cards and over $300.

Porter charged over $7,000 worth of dollars in purchases, police said. Troopers conducted interviews and obtained surveillance video from the establishments where the illegal purchases were made and were able to get a description of the suspect. Police found him sitting a picnic table at a Stewart’s Shop on Route 9.

Porter pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in April to one count of fourth-degree grand larceny. He was sentenced on June 15.

