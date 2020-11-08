Inmate to receive additional 1.5 to 3 years in prison for possessing weapon

FORT EDWARD — A former inmate at Great Meadow Correctional Facility is expected to spend an additional 1 ½ to 3 years in prison after admitting to possessing a dangerous weapon while in prison.

Former Bronx resident Carvette Gentles, 27, was arrested on March 15, 2019 for sharpening a plastic toothbrush into a point to use as a weapon, court records show.

Gentles pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Oct. 23 to felony attempted promoting prison contraband.

He is set to be sentenced on Nov. 20.

Gentles is serving a 15-year prison sentence for first-degree assault, according to the state inmate database. He is now incarcerated at Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus in Seneca County.

