Inmate gets more time for possessing weapon

FORT EDWARD — A former inmate of a local prison will spend another 1 1/2 to 3 years behind bars for possessing a weapon.

Michael Grusel, 35, is accused of having a plastic cutting-type weapon while an inmate at Great Meadow Correctional Facility on Jan. 21, 2019.

He pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Oct. 23 to felony attempted promoting prison contraband.

Grusel is serving a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of manslaughter for a 2014 fatal stabbing in Suffolk County. He will not be eligible for parole until 2028.