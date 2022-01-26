 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inmate gets more prison time for throwing feces at guard

  • 0

FORT EDWARD — An inmate will be serving a longer sentence after admitting to throwing feces at a corrections officer.

Elijah R. Tripp, 30, who is originally from Alden, was charged in October. The incident took place at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, which is the maximum-security prison in Fort Ann.

Tripp pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to felony aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate.

He was sentenced on Jan. 14 to 2 to 4 years in prison.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden committed to adding Black woman to SCOTUS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News