Inmate gets more prison time for throwing feces at guard

FORT EDWARD — An inmate will be serving a longer sentence after admitting to throwing feces at a corrections officer.
Elijah R. Tripp, 30, who is originally from Alden, was charged in October. The incident took place at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, which is the maximum-security prison in Fort Ann.
Tripp pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to felony aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate.
He was sentenced on Jan. 14 to 2 to 4 years in prison.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
