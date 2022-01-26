Inmate gets 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for having sharpened toothbrush

FORT EDWARD — An inmate at the Washington Correctional Facility was sentenced to an additional 1 ½ to 3 years in state prison for possessing a sharpened toothbrush.
Leonard Woodard, 43, was charged in September after corrections officers at the state-run medium security prison in Fort Ann found the item during a body cavity search.
He pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Jan. 14 to felony attempted promoting prison contraband.
Woodard is serving a 6-year sentence on a drug charge, according to the state inmate database.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
