Inmate gets 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for having sharpened toothbrush

FORT EDWARD — An inmate at the Washington Correctional Facility was sentenced to an additional 1 ½ to 3 years in state prison for possessing a sharpened toothbrush. 

Leonard Woodard, 43, was charged in September after corrections officers at the state-run medium security prison in Fort Ann found the item during a body cavity search.

He pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Jan. 14 to felony attempted promoting prison contraband.

Woodard is serving a 6-year sentence on a drug charge, according to the state inmate database.

