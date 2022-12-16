 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inmate at Washington County Jail accused of having drugs, weapon

  • 0
John B. Shores

Shores

 Provided photo

FORT EDWARD — An inmate at Washington County Jail is facing more charges for allegedly possessing drugs and a weapon on separate occasions.

John B. Shores, 41, of Hudson Falls was charged after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office into two separate incidents. Shores is accused of possessing a narcotic drug in one incident and had a weapon in another, according to a news release. Police did not describe the weapon. The incidents took place on Nov. 8.

Shores was charged with two felony counts of first-degree possession of dangerous contraband. He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to jail, where he is serving a sentence for a prior criminal conviction. He is due in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks workers strike at 100 US stores

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News