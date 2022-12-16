Inmate at Washington County Jail accused of having drugs, weapon

FORT EDWARD — An inmate at Washington County Jail is facing more charges for allegedly possessing drugs and a weapon on separate occasions.

John B. Shores, 41, of Hudson Falls was charged after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office into two separate incidents. Shores is accused of possessing a narcotic drug in one incident and had a weapon in another, according to a news release. Police did not describe the weapon. The incidents took place on Nov. 8.

Shores was charged with two felony counts of first-degree possession of dangerous contraband. He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to jail, where he is serving a sentence for a prior criminal conviction. He is due in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.