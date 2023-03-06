FORT EDWARD — A Hampton man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an inmate while locked up at the Washington County Jail.

Police said that on Feb. 27, at about 2:45 p.m., Damien Beayon, 37, assaulted another incarcerated individual and injured that person.

Beayon was charged with felony second-degree assault. He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and due back in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.

Beayon on Feb. 24 had pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to a felony count of DWI-previous conviction, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

He is expected to receive 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison when sentenced on March 30.