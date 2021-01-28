Initial reports: Hudson Falls pharmacy robbed, leading to chase

Police from multiple agencies pursued a vehicle that fled from a reported robbery in Hudson Falls on Thursday afternoon.

The incident began with a report of an armed robbery at McCann’s Pharmacy at 166 Main St. in Hudson Falls, according to police radio transmissions.

The suspect fled in a vehicle that continued on Route 4 toward Fort Ann. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and state police assisted in the pursuit.

The vehicle was stopped in the area of Route 149 and Clements Road in Queensbury at about 4:15 p.m., according to radio transmissions.

Route 149 between Route 4 and Nicholson Road in the town of Fort Ann was shut down for about a half-hour because of the police activity, according to the NY-Alert notification system.

The road reopened at 5:40 p.m.

State police are investigating the incident.

A person who answered the phone at McCann’s Pharmacy said the business was closed for the rest of the day and hung up.