Indictment tossed in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed retired Glens Falls teacher

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A judge has dismissed an indictment against a Moreau man accused of fatally striking a retired Glens Falls teacher with his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

John Lincoln-Lynch was facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death.

Police said he was driving down Main Street in South Glens Falls on Sunday, Feb. 27, when he struck 67-year-old Paul Trombley near the intersection of Main and Fifth streets with his Subaru Forester.

Trombley had retired in 2013 from the Glens Falls City School District, where he had coached varsity and varsity wrestling.

Lincoln-Lynch was arrested on March 1. His attorney, Andrew Safranko, had filed a motion challenging the grand jury’s indictment, alleging that information was presented to jurors that should not have been.

During the grand jury proceedings, Lincoln-Lynch’s wife testified that her husband told her it was dark and he didn’t see the victim and thought the victim had fallen in the road. She said Lincoln-Lynch told her that by the time he saw something in the road, it was too late to stop and he was scared.

Saratoga County Court Judge James Murphy wrote in his decision that prosecutors failed to instruct the grand jury that a person cannot be indicted of any offense “solely upon evidence of a confession or admission made by him without additional proof that the offense has been committed.”

“Without defendant’s knowledge of personal injury at the time of the incident, actual or constructive, there is no crime,” Murphy wrote in his decision, a copy of which was obtained by WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner.

In addition, Murphy wrote that there were many instances of hearsay testimony before the grand jury.

Murphy cited examples of the defendant’s stepdaughter testifying regarding statements to the defendant, her conversations with her boyfriend and a tow truck driver the night of the accident. Lincoln-Lynch’s wife testified as to her conversation with her daughter and what the defendant told her. Also, one of the investigators testified about a conversation he had with the defendant’s wife.

Murphy also wrote that Trombley’s widow had testified first and relayed details about how they met and married and his background as a teacher. Her testimony concluded with statements she said she made to her husband as he lay in the roadway, saying that, “I was sorry, and I said goodbye to him, and told him I would see him again someday.”

“This inadmissible hearsay evidence could not have enlightened the grand jury as to the happening of the accident or circumstances of it. It is, however, highly likely to elicit sympathy for this victim and his family and prejudicial to the defendant,” Murphy wrote.

“While any one of these instances may not warrant dismissal, the Court finds the cumulative effect of these evidentiary and instructive errors was such that it impaired the integrity of the grand jury proceedings and may have prejudiced the defendant (and) therefore concludes that the grand jury proceeding was defective,” Murphy wrote.

Murphy dismissed the indictment without prejudice, which means that prosecutors could re-present the case to a new grand jury within 30 days.