Indiana man receives 3 years in prison for raping Glens Falls minor

GLENS FALLS — An Indiana man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 years in prison after admitting to rape.

Bruce Haywood, who is from Indianapolis, was arrested last December after police said he participated in sexual acts on three occasions in February 2021 with a minor in Glens Falls. The person was too young to consent to sexual activity.

Haywood, 30, had moved to Indiana since the incident, but a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was extradited to New York by Glens Falls Police.

Haywood pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 in Warren County Court to three felony counts of third-degree rape and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Haywood was also sentenced to 10 years of post-release supervision.