 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Indiana man receives 3 years in prison for raping Glens Falls minor

  • 0

GLENS FALLS — An Indiana man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 years in prison after admitting to rape.

Bruce Haywood, who is from Indianapolis, was arrested last December after police said he participated in sexual acts on three occasions in February 2021 with a minor in Glens Falls. The person was too young to consent to sexual activity.

Haywood, 30, had moved to Indiana since the incident, but a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was extradited to New York by Glens Falls Police.

Haywood pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 in Warren County Court to three felony counts of third-degree rape and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Haywood was also sentenced to 10 years of post-release supervision.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Unesco adds Tunisian harissa to cultural heritage list

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News