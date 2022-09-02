Indiana man pleads guilty in Glens Falls rape case

QUEENSBURY — An Indiana man pleaded guilty Friday in Warren County Court to all charges in an indictment that charged him with three felony counts of third-degree rape and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The plea by Bruce Haywood, of Indianapolis, came at the start of trial, just prior to the beginning of jury selection.

Warren County Court Judge Robert Smith indicated that Haywood would be sentenced up to eight years in a state correctional facility when sentencing occurs Oct. 20.

Haywood is free on bail pending sentencing, and sentence enhancement warnings were issued by the judge if the defendant violates bail or release conditions before sentencing.

Haywood was accused of participating in sexual acts on three occasions in February 2021 in Glens Falls with a minor who could not consent due to age.

A warrant had been obtained for his arrest, but he had moved to Indiana from Glens Falls. Haywood, who was 29 when arrested, was picked up in December in Indiana and extradited to New York by Glens Falls Police.

The case was prosecuted by Warren County assistant district attorneys Benjamin Smith and Morgan Cosentino. The case was investigated by the Glens Falls Police Department.