Indiana man arrested on rape charges in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — An Indiana resident is accused of participating in sexual acts on three occasions with a minor who could not consent due to age, according to police.

Bruce Haywood, 29, of Indianapolis, is charged with three counts of third-degree rape, a felony, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Police said that Haywood engaged in these acts in February. A warrant was obtained for his arrest, but he had moved to Indiana from Glens Falls.

Haywood was arrested in Indiana and extradited to New York by Glens Falls Police. He was charged on Dec. 3.

Haywood was arraigned in Warren County Court and taken to Warren County Jail.

