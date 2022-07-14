Indian Lake man sentenced to 16 years in prison for attacking Corinth man with axe

CORINTH — An Indian Lake man was sentenced on Thursday to 16 years in prison for assaulting a Corinth man with an axe last October.

Justice D. Locke, 20, had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in May to felony first-degree assault. Locke entered the apartment of the man at 16 Mallory St. at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 and attacked him with the tomahawk-style axe.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received a call the following morning about a person with serious physical injuries. The victim was treated at the scene was treated by EMTs from Jessup’s Landing EMS and transported by helicopter to Albany Medical Center.

Investigators Jeff Bouyea and Steven Brown from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office were led to Locke after receiving a report of a person who entered the Cumberland Farms in the village of Corinth in a highly agitated state and with blood on his hands.

The man was identified later as Locke.

Police located him in Indian lake and he voluntarily went with investigators to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office for an interview, authorities said. Locke admitted to assaulting the victim with a tomahawk-style axe and then fleeing the scene. He hid the weapon in a building in Indian Lake.

Investigators located the weapon and analyzed forensic evidence collected at the scene to link Locke to the crime.

Police have not disclosed Locke’s motive for the assault.

Saratoga County Court Judge James Murphy also sentenced Locke to 5 years of post-release supervision.

“This was a bold and purposeful attack, which will affcet the victim in this case for the rest of his life,” Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said in a news release. “However, the significant and just sentence in this case will hopefully bring some satisfaction and closure to the victim, his family, and the community.”