 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indian Lake man placed on probation for violating order of protection
0 comments

Indian Lake man placed on probation for violating order of protection

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — An Indian Lake man was placed on probation on Wednesday for violating an order of protection.

Matthew M. Meher, 36, was arrested on Nov. 19, when he was stopped in a vehicle with a woman who had an order of protection against him.

He had been charged with felony criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. But he pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to aggravated family offense and was sentenced to one year of interim probation.

Meher is due back in court on Sept. 22, 2021.

Matthew Meher

Meher
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News