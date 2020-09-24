Indian Lake man placed on probation for violating order of protection

QUEENSBURY — An Indian Lake man was placed on probation on Wednesday for violating an order of protection.

Matthew M. Meher, 36, was arrested on Nov. 19, when he was stopped in a vehicle with a woman who had an order of protection against him.

He had been charged with felony criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. But he pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to aggravated family offense and was sentenced to one year of interim probation.

Meher is due back in court on Sept. 22, 2021.