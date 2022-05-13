Indian Lake man admits to assaulting Corinth resident with tomahawk

BALLSTON SPA — An Indian Lake man has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault for entering a Corinth resident’s home last October and attacking him with a tomahawk.

Justice D. Locke, 20, admitted in Saratoga County Court on Thursday that he entered a Mallery Street apartment in the village at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 and assaulted the person with the weapon.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received a call the following morning about a man at that residence with serious physical injuries. The victim was treated by EMTs from Jessup’s Landing EMS and transported by helicopter to Albany Medical Center, according to a news release from the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators Jeff Bouyea and Steven Brown from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office were led to Locke after receiving a report of a person who entered the Cumberland Farms in the village of Corinth in a highly agitated state and with blood on his hands.

The man was identified later as Locke. Police located him in Indian lake and he voluntarily went with investigators to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office for an interview, according to a news release. Locke admitted to assaulting the victim with a tomahawk-style axe and then fleeing the scene. He hid the weapon in a building in Indian Lake.

Police located the weapon and analyzed forensic evidence collected at the scene to link Locke to the crime.

Authorities have not disclosed what Locke’s motive was.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said Locke’s admission to a “violent, unprovoked assault” was the result of solid investigatory work by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

She said prosecutors are seeking a “significant” prison term when Locke is sentenced on July 14.