Indian Lake man accused of stealing vehicle

JOHNSBURG — An Indian Lake man is accused of stealing a motor vehicle from the Full Belly Deli in the town of Johnsburg.

Police said William J. Blair, 38, took the vehicle from the restaurant at 2378 state Route 28. Blair was charged on Oct. 8 with one felony count of third-degree grand larceny.

Blair was also charged with a parole violation since he was on probation at the time of the arrest.

He was arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Warren County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in the Johnsburg Town Court on a later date.

The investigation was conducted by members of Warren County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the New York State Police and New York State Parole.