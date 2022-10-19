 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Indian Lake man accused of stealing vehicle

  • 0

JOHNSBURG — An Indian Lake man is accused of stealing a motor vehicle from the Full Belly Deli in the town of Johnsburg.

Police said William J. Blair, 38, took the vehicle from the restaurant at 2378 state Route 28. Blair was charged on Oct. 8 with one felony count of third-degree grand larceny.

Blair was also charged with a parole violation since he was on probation at the time of the arrest.

He was arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Warren County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in the Johnsburg Town Court on a later date.

The investigation was conducted by members of Warren County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the New York State Police and New York State Parole.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'People want the truth': Protests paralyze Tunisian town after migrant deaths

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News