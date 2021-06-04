Hudson Falls woman sentenced to prison for crack sales

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls woman has been sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison for selling crack cocaine.

Angela M. Hooper, 28, admitted in Warren County Court on Wednesday to selling drugs to Warren County sheriff’s undercover officers on multiple occasions. She was arrested in October 2020.

At the time, Hooper was on probation after serving one year in prison after pleading guilty in 2018 to fourth-degree conspiracy for her role in a crack cocaine selling operation in Glens Falls. She was released in December 2019.

Hooper pleaded guilty to one count of felony third-degree sale of a controlled substance. She must also serve 3 years of probation after being released from prison.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.