HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls woman has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for selling drugs.

Jessica A. Nichols, 31, was arrested after police said she sold cocaine in Hudson Fall in November and December of last year, court documents showed.

Nichols has a previous conviction for drug sales and was sentenced in 2018 to 3 years in prison.

Nichols pleaded guilty to felony third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. She also must serve 3 years of post-release supervision when released.