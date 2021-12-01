 Skip to main content
Hudson Falls woman sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for drug sales

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls woman was sentenced recently to 4 ½ years in prison for drug sales.

Krystal A. Dutcher was arrested in April in Hudson Falls after police said she had sold methamphetamine. She was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Dutcher was selling heroin and meth to support a drug habit, court records showed.

She also must serve 3 years of post-release supervision.

Her attorney intends to appeal the case.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

