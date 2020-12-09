Hudson Falls woman sentenced to 1 year in jail for felony DWI

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls woman was sentenced to a year in Washington County Jail after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Lisa Cox, of River Street, was pulled over by Washington County sheriff’s deputies on May 25 for an equipment violation. After speaking with Cox, the deputies observed signs of intoxication.

Cox failed field sobriety tests and a breath test found a blood alcohol concentration of 0.10%. She was also driving without a license.

She was charged with felony counts of DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. She was also charged with failure to use an ignition interlock device, which was required because of a previous DWI conviction.

Cox pleaded guilty to felony DWI on Dec. 4 in satisfaction of the charges.