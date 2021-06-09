Hudson Falls woman sentenced to 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for assaulting woman

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls woman has been sentenced to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison for assaulting a woman during a domestic incident.

Taylor L. Gossline, 31, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court recently to felony aggravated family offense.

Gossline was arrested back on Nov. 6 during an incident in which police said she choked her partner. She also damaged the victim’s phone and glasses and prevented her from leaving, court documents showed.

Gossline faced numerous felony charges, including three counts of aggravated family offense, second-degree strangulation, third-degree and fourth-degree criminal mischief, as well as misdemeanors of third-degree attempted assault and unlawful imprisonment.

She pleaded guilty to the one aggravated family offense count in satisfaction of the charges.

Gossline has a criminal record, including previous convictions for assault and menacing, according to court documents.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.