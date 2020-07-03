Hudson Falls woman receives probation in DWI case
0 comments

Hudson Falls woman receives probation in DWI case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls woman was sentenced to probation in Warren County Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Kelsie E. Gibson, 26, had been charged with felony DWI after a traffic stop on Nov. 18, 2018, on Veterans Road in Queensbury. The charge was a felony because she had a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years.

Gibson will receive credit for one year that she has been on interim probation.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News