Hudson Falls woman receives probation in DWI case

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls woman was sentenced to probation in Warren County Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Kelsie E. Gibson, 26, had been charged with felony DWI after a traffic stop on Nov. 18, 2018, on Veterans Road in Queensbury. The charge was a felony because she had a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years.

Gibson will receive credit for one year that she has been on interim probation.