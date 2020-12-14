 Skip to main content
Hudson Falls woman receives 1 year in jail for driving drunk with child in vehicle
FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls woman was sentenced to 1 year in jail after admitting to driving drunk with a child in her vehicle.

Christina L. Wadsworth was pulled over by state police on Feb. 20 on Route 22 in White Creek at around 10:20 p.m. for a traffic violation.

Wadsworth was found to be intoxicated, in possession of unspecified drugs and driving without a license, according to police. 

Wadsworth pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Dec. 4 to felony DWI in satisfaction of the charges.

