Hudson Falls woman pleads guilty to bank fraud and identity theft

ALBANY — A Hudson Falls woman admitted on Wednesday to defrauding two banks using the personal information of customers of her heating and plumbing business.

Renee Burnell, 49, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Albany to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Burnell admitted that between August 2019 and January 2020 she defrauded Synchrony Bank and The Bank of Missouri by applying for lines of credit with each bank using her customers’ personally identifiable information, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney General Carla Freedman.

Burnell then used the lines of credit to falsify purchases that benefited her plumbing and heating business. She admitted that her scheme resulted in a loss of $119,264.43 to The Bank of Missouri and a loss of $13,912.00 to Synchrony Bank.

The bank fraud conviction carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of up to $1 million.

The aggravated identity theft conviction carries a mandatory term of two years in prison, to be imposed consecutively to any other term of imprisonment.

The court may also require Burnell to serve a term of supervised release of up to five years to begin after imprisonment.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2023 by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Kahn.

The case was investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Wentworth-Ping.