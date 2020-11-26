Hudson Falls woman likely facing 4 years in prison after drugs seized in home

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls woman is expected to get a 4-year prison sentence after admitting to possessing heroin and cocaine in her home.

Rachel I. Sumner-Chesney, of John Street, was arrested on Jan. 21 after state police went to her residence looking for a man in connection with an investigation.

Troopers observed what appeared to be drugs in plain view. Sumner-Chesney tried to dispose of powder that was determined to be heroin, police said. They also found packaged cocaine for sale.

Sumner-Chesney pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Nov. 20 to felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in satisfaction of the charges.

Sumner-Chesney also is likely to receive 2 years of post-release supervision and will have to forfeit $2,170 from drug proceeds when sentenced on Dec. 18.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.