Hudson Falls woman gets 1 to 3 years in prison for driving to court while drunk

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls woman was sentenced to 1 to 3 years last week for driving her child to a court appearance while drunk in January 2020.
Ashleigh E. Wood, 39, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2020, after a Washington County probation officer suspected she was under the influence of alcohol at a Washington County Family Court proceeding. She was with a child younger than 16 who had a hearing because of some disciplinary problems.
A breath test found that Wood had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.24%, triple the 0.08 limit. She told police she had a glass of wine before she went to court.
Wood had been charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
She pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on June 11 to the felony DWI in satisfaction of the charges.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.