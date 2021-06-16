Hudson Falls woman gets 1 to 3 years in prison for driving to court while drunk

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls woman was sentenced to 1 to 3 years last week for driving her child to a court appearance while drunk in January 2020.

Ashleigh E. Wood, 39, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2020, after a Washington County probation officer suspected she was under the influence of alcohol at a Washington County Family Court proceeding. She was with a child younger than 16 who had a hearing because of some disciplinary problems.

A breath test found that Wood had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.24%, triple the 0.08 limit. She told police she had a glass of wine before she went to court.

Wood had been charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

She pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on June 11 to the felony DWI in satisfaction of the charges.

