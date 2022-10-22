Hudson Falls woman facing drug charges after Moreau traffic stop

MOREAU — A Hudson Falls woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop.

State police stopped a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Caren M. Monahan in the area of Ferry Boulevard in Moreau on Oct. 18 just after noon for traffic violations. Police said Monahan provided troopers with a false name and date of birth.

Monahan had warrants for her arrest and was taken into custody. She had drugs in her possession, police said.

Monahan was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal impersonation.

She was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail.