Hudson Falls woman expected to get 1 to 3 years in prison for driving while drugged

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls woman is expected to be sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison after admitting to driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the vehicle.

Ashley Sanders, 30, was arrested last Nov. 12 after crashing her vehicle on Warren Street. After the crash, witnesses saw her throw two bottles of prescription medication out of the window.

Hudson Falls Police responded to the accident. Sanders had told police that another car had pulled out in front of her, but police found that was not the case. An officer observed her slurring her words and she was having difficulty standing up, court records showed.

Sanders had operated her vehicle under the influence of a variety of drugs including the anti-anxiety drug clonazepam and marijuana, court records showed. Police found two marijuana cigarettes in the vehicle.

Sanders had been charged with felony second-degree reckless endangerment, felony DWI-Leandra’s Law, tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor endangering the welfare the welfare of a child.

She pleaded guilty on June 14 to aggravated DWI in satisfaction of the charges. She is scheduled to be sentenced on July 16.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

