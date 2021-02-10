Hudson Falls woman charged with insurance fraud for alleged false claim of prison attack

A Hudson Falls woman who police said falsely claimed to be attacked by an inmate at the Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Fort Ann in 2019 is facing additional charges for improperly receiving workers' compensation benefits.

Marybeth King, 50, was arrested by state police on Jan. 29.

King had claimed that she was slashed on the leg by an inmate who was in a special education class on Sept. 27, 2019. She told prison officials that a prisoner had raised his hand and she went to his desk. Then, she felt something on her leg and saw her pants and leg were cut.

She contacted prison security after noticing a razor blade on the desk.

King was not seriously injured but she had to be taken to Glens Falls Hospital to close the 2.5-inch gash.

However, King later told state police that she fabricated the incident. She said she found the razor in prison and kept in her desk until she made up the claim.

She did not give an explanation for her actions, but said she had a pending workers' compensation claim for an earlier injury.

King had initially been out on leave since the incident. She resigned effective Nov. 30, 2019, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.