Hudson Falls woman charged with felony DWI

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls woman was charged with multiple felonies on Monday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Lisa Cox, of River Street, at 11:11 p.m. for an equipment violation. After speaking with Cox, deputies noticed she appeared to be intoxicated, according to a news release.

Cox allegedly failed field sobriety tests before being taken into custody. She was transported to the Law Enforcement Center in Fort Edward, where she was processed and her blood alcohol content was found to be 0.10, police said.

Cox was charged with felony counts of DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. She was also charged with failure to use an interlock device and other vehicle and traffic infractions.

A passenger in Cox’s vehicle, 51-year-old Hudson Falls resident Ronald Moss, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released to appear in Kingsbury Town Court at a later date.

