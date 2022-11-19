 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hudson Falls woman charged on falsifying business records by state police

CLIFTON PARK — State police arrested Jamie L. Milin, 37, of Hudson Falls, for allegedly falsifying drug records following an investigation by the New York State Health Department's Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement.

State police received information from the New York State Department of Health concerning falsified records related to controlled substances at the Schuyler Ridge Residential Facility in Clifton Park.

Milin was charged on Nov. 4 with two counts of first-degree falsifying business records and two counts of fraud and deceit related to controlled substances.

She transported to the state police station in Clifton Park for processing. Milin was issued an appearance ticket and released.

