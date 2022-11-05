Hudson Falls woman charged after shoplifting incidents at Walmart

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls woman is facing felony charges for allegedly shoplifting from Walmart.

State police were called to one of the Walmarts in Queensbury for a report of shoplifting. The investigation determined that 40-year-old Shannon K. Stevens entered the store on Sept. 5, Oct. 13 and Oct. 16 and stole items.

Police did not specify which Walmart in Queensbury it was.

Stevens had been banned from the property because of previous shoplifting incidents. She also is accused of entering the property on three other occasions on Sept. 25, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 but did not steal anything. She also attempted a theft on Sept. 30 but was unsuccessful, police said.

Stevens was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of third-degree attempted burglary — all felonies. She also faces three misdemeanor counts of third-degree criminal trespass.

Stevens was transported to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.