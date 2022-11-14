 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hudson Falls woman arrested on drug possession charges

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested by state police for drug possession during a warrant investigation. 

On Tuesday, state police in Queensbury arrested Rachel M. Cenate, 31, on a warrant and for fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

At about 2:50 p.m., troopers attempted to locate Cenate on an active warrant issued by the Queensbury Town Court. She was found at a home and to be in possession of multiple illegal drugs when she was taken into custody, according to a state police news release.

Cenate was transported to the state police station in Queensbury for processing. She was arraigned at the Warren County CAP Court and released on her own recognizance.

