Hudson Falls woman arrested on cocaine possession charge

CLIFTON PARK — A Hudson Falls woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop.

On July 28 at 9:55 p.m., state police said they stopped a Subaru Outback on Ushers Road after it was seen speeding on the Northway.

Police said Meghan A. Underwood, 38, a passenger in the vehicle, had a clear pipe containing burnt residue as well as cocaine.

The driver of the vehicle had outstanding warrants and was arrested by the Schenectady Police Department. 

Underwood was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was issued an appearance ticket for Clifton Park Town Court and released.

