QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested Friday afternoon in Queensbury on burglary charges relating to multiple incidents, according to the New York State Police.

According to state police, Rachel L. Gilligan, 36, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. on Quaker Road and charged with four counts of felony burglary illegal entry with intent, relating to four separate incidents; four counts of misdemeanor petit larceny, four incidents; and one count of attempt to defraud.

Gilligan was held and will be in court at a later date, police said. 

