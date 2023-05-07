QUEENSBURY — Warren County Sheriff's Department arrested a 21-year-old woman on Sunday morning for drunk driving, police said.

Alexandria M. Underwood, 21 of Hudson Falls was arrested for driving while intoxicated early Sunday morning following a traffic stop.

In a news release Sunday morning, Underwood was stopped by the police on Upper Glen Street in the Town of Queensbury after her 2014 Subaru was observed committing unspecified traffic violations.

Police said that following an investigation, Underwood was found to be intoxicated and subsequently arrested.

At Sheriff’s Office station, Underwood submitted to an evidentiary breath test which yielded a blood alcohol content of .13, more than the legal limit of .08. She was processed for driving while intoxicated and issued multiple traffic tickets before being released on her own recognizance.

The arrest was made by Patrol Office C.R. O’Brien.