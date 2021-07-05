Hudson Falls woman arrested for driving drunk

LAKE GEORGE — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested over the July Fourth weekend for allegedly driving drunk, according to police.

Melissa M. Rock, 39, was stopped by officers at approximately 1:20 a.m. on July 4 along Route 9 for failing to maintain her lane and signaling when turning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

A chemical breath test determined that Rock had a blood alcohol content of 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

She was released and is due back in Lake George Town Court at a later date.