Hudson Falls woman admits to drug possession

MOREAU — A Hudson Falls woman has admitted to possessing drugs.

Caren M. Monahan, 31, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Monday to a felony count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Monahan was arrested on Oct. 18 after being stopped in the area of Ferry Boulevard in Moreau just after noon for traffic violations. Police said Monahan provided troopers with a false name and date of birth.

Monahan had outstanding warrant and also had drugs in her possession. Police did not state what type of drugs they were.

Monahan is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7.

