Hudson Falls woman accused of welfare fraud

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested on Friday after police said she lied on an application for welfare benefits.

Mary A. Jordan, 49, of Mosher Hill, is accused of filing a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program application containing false information. This allowed her to receive $1,559 in public assistance benefits to which she was not entitled, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan was charged with felony counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and fourth-degree grand larceny. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.

The arrest followed a joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Department of Social Services Fraud Unit.

