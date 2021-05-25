 Skip to main content
Hudson Falls woman accused of taking bank card without permission to make purchases
Hudson Falls woman accused of taking bank card without permission to make purchases

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested on Monday after police said she used someone else’s bank card without permission.

Jolene S. Davis, 41, is accused of taking the card to make over $680 worth of purchases. She knew the victim, according to state police.

Davis was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. She was released and is due back in Fort Edward Town Court on June 9 at 1 p.m.

