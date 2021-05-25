Hudson Falls woman accused of taking bank card without permission to make purchases

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested on Monday after police said she used someone else’s bank card without permission.
Jolene S. Davis, 41, is accused of taking the card to make over $680 worth of purchases. She knew the victim, according to state police.
Davis was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. She was released and is due back in Fort Edward Town Court on June 9 at 1 p.m.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today