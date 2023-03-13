MOREAU — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested on a felony charge after police said she broke into a home and stole a security camera.

On Saturday, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office arrested Tammy L. Mahan, 52, of Hudson Falls, after an investigation into allegations that she unlawfully entered the victim’s residence and stole a Blink video camera, an indoor/outdoor security camera, the office said in a news release.

Mahan was charged with a felony count of second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of petit larceny.

She was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and released on her own recognizance. Mahan is due back in court at a later date.