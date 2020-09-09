Hudson Falls woman accused of receiving improper benefits

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls woman allegedly received more than $1,700 in benefits she was not entitled to, police said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office charged Heather L. Viele, 41, of Walnut Street with fourth degree grand larceny following a joint investigation with the Washington County Department of Social Services Fraud Unit.

The investigation alleges Viele did not report employment income while she was receiving temporary assistance benefits from Social Services resulting in a total of $1,765 being awarded to her, police said.

Viele was processed at the Law Enforcement Center and released on an appearance ticket to appear in town of Fort Edward Court at a later date.

The investigation was handled by Investigator G.A. Danio.