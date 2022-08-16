Hudson Falls woman accused of cocaine possession after traffic stop

CLIFTON PARK — A Hudson Falls woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop.
State police stopped a Subaru Outback on Ushers Road on July 28 just before 10 p.m. for a speed violation on the Northway. The driver of the vehicle was found to have outstanding warrants and was turned over to the Schenectady Police Department.
Police said the passenger, 18-year-old Meghan A. Underwood, had a clear pipe containing burnt residue and cocaine.
Underwood was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.