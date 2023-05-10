HUDSON FALLS — A teenager was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly stole items from unlocked vehicles in Hudson Falls, the police department said.

On April 29 at 5 a.m., the Hudson Falls Police responded to a report of a suspicious person stealing from motor vehicles on School Street, the agency said in a news release Wednesday. Officers located the suspect, Jaziah Johnson, 18, who immediately attempted to flee on foot, but was stopped by a locked gate.

Johnson was arrested and found to be in possession of stolen property. Police said that further investigation determined that he had accessed multiple unlocked cars and had stolen several items from within the vehicles.

Johnson was charged with 11 felony counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, four misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.

Johnson was released on an appearance ticket for the Kingsbury Town Court at a later date.

If you had property stolen from your vehicle during the above time frame, contact the police department, (518) 747-4011, as they still have several items to return to the rightful owners.