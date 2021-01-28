Hudson Falls pharmacy robbed at gunpoint; Suspect commits suicide after vehicle chase

A Hudson Falls man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading police on a chase across three towns from the scene of a robbery at McCann’s Pharmacy on Thursday afternoon.
The incident began at 3:49 p.m. with a report of an armed robbery at the pharmacy at 166 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
A man was seen entering the pharmacy wielding what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun. He then proceeded to rob store employees at gunpoint, demanding prescription medication, according to a news release from the Hudson Falls Police Department.
The man left the store and the Washington County Dispatch Center received phone calls about the incident. Police officers from a number of agencies responded to the scene.
Dispatchers obtained a description of the vehicle and police spotted it in Hudson Falls and attempted to stop it. The driver did not comply and took off heading north on Route 4. Hudson Falls Police, Washington County sheriff’s deputies and state police assisted and chased the vehicle through Hudson Falls, Kingsbury and into Fort Ann.
State police said the vehicle came to an abrupt stop in the area of Clements Road in Queensbury. Police attempted to speak with the suspect as they approached the vehicle. Despite the efforts of law enforcement, the suspect shot himself, according to a news release.
The suspect, 38-year-old Hudson Falls resident Sheldon R. Streicher, died at the scene.
McCann’s Pharmacy acknowledged on its Facebook page that it closed for the rest of the day because of an incident at the store.
“Although we are shaken up, everyone is OK!! We thank you for your concern and support,” they wrote.
Another post said that the store would try to be open sometime between 11 a.m. and noon Friday.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.