Hudson Falls pharmacy robbed at gunpoint; Suspect commits suicide after vehicle chase

A Hudson Falls man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading police on a chase across three towns from the scene of a robbery at McCann’s Pharmacy on Thursday afternoon.

The incident began at 3:49 p.m. with a report of an armed robbery at the pharmacy at 166 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A man was seen entering the pharmacy wielding what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun. He then proceeded to rob store employees at gunpoint, demanding prescription medication, according to a news release from the Hudson Falls Police Department.

The man left the store and the Washington County Dispatch Center received phone calls about the incident. Police officers from a number of agencies responded to the scene.

Dispatchers obtained a description of the vehicle and police spotted it in Hudson Falls and attempted to stop it. The driver did not comply and took off heading north on Route 4. Hudson Falls Police, Washington County sheriff’s deputies and state police assisted and chased the vehicle through Hudson Falls, Kingsbury and into Fort Ann.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}